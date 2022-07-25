Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on Zeldin attack, jeweler scam & fixing objects

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin campaigned in Watertown a day after being attacked. He says the bigger issue of what happened is that the suspect was released within hours of being charged due to bail reform:

I figured it would take something like this to get this broken law abolished.

Jeremy Wood

Where was his security detail? And why was the perp released? The current empty suit in the governor’s office should be answering these questions.

Jason Ablan

A jeweler that had a store in Watertown for years scammed soldiers nationwide out of millions of dollars. That’s according to New York’s Attorney General. As a result, Harris Jewelry must pay those soldiers, cancel debt, and remove negative credit reports:

Shame on them! Scamming the very people who protect our freedom daily.

Nicole Filkins

What about the people who weren’t soldiers who bought stuff there?

Brian Swank

A graduate student at Clarkson University has come up with a novel way to mend broken objects. Nikolas Lamb combines 3D scanning and printing, and artificial intelligence to make repairing small objects practical:

Thankful for such bright, motivated people!

Ka Ring

This kid is a genius. Just think of the antique and family heirloom dishes that can be brought back.

Sally Thomson Delavergne

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person had to be rescued from their car after a crash in Adams Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash in Adams injures one
Food trucks and vendors lined up at Salmon Run mall this Sunday and with some different items...
Food Truck Frenzy brings new goods to Salmon Run Mall
For the first time in its 200-year history, the fair is hosting a series of mullet contests.
Things get hairy as mullet contest makes debut at Lewis County Fair
Waydown Wailers
Canton band excited to open for ZZ Top
Joshua Jones
Jail inmate faces 2nd assault charge after 2nd alleged fight

Latest News

Kristopher Fetter
Massena police arrest man on drug, weapon charges
Money
Home Energy Assistance Program runs out of money
The former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
What’s next for Ogdensburg prison? Local leaders weigh in
Fort Drum pumps millions of dollars into the local economy, including schools. It’s called...
Why are north country schools getting less federal impact aid?