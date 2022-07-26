Alson T. Caswell, 82, of Heuvelton

Mr. Caswell passed away at his home on Monday (July 25, 2022) with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Alson T. Caswell, age 82 of Heuvelton will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday July 30, 2022 at the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Heuvelton with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Saturday from 10:00am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Caswell passed away at his home on Monday (July 25, 2022) with his family by his side.

Surviving are four sons Alson Caswell Jr. (Ellie Hayes) of Potsdam, George (Rachael) Caswell of Rouses Point, Joseph (Carla) Caswell of Roseburg, OR and Adam (Heather) Caswell of Mt. Alto, WV; three daughters Nancy (Mark) Miles of Elmira, Allyson (Brett) Moore of Elmira and Amanda (Alan) Chavis of Allentown, PA; grandchildren Taylor, Andrew, Neal, Maggie, Lilly, Kaylin, Dustin, Samantha, Leeta, Devin, Cody, Jordan, Alana, Reece, Madalyn, Brynn; great-grandchildren Amelia, Colton, Davis & Leo; his companion Marilu Kenny of Lisbon; brothers Karl (Peggy) Caswell of Canton, George (Dianna) Caswell of Canton and Keith (Sue) Caswell of Pulaski; sisters Helen Downey (Don Jenny) of Star Lake, Arlene Perrigo of Richville, Iona (Bill) Brewer of W. Pierrepoint, Arvilla (Vernon) Aldous of Canton and Leda Perkins of Port Richey.

He was predeceased by his first wife Leita Carol Hill in 1974, and second wife Mary Ann (Sabol) Caswell in 2018; a brother Orrin Caswell; and three sisters Alberta Burke, Dorothy Morrison and Alma Miller. Alson was born on September 19, 1939 in Canton NY, a son of the late Andrew A. & Flora A. (Taylor) Caswell. He graduated from Canton High School and continued his education at Canton ATI where earned an associates degree. He was later married to Mary Ann (Sabol) on May 9, 1975 at the St. Lawrence Church in Lafayette, Indiana.

He began his career as a farmer, and then became employed by New York State as a Safety Officer Inspector for the Department of Labor, and Farm Manager of the SUNY Canton College Farm. He retired from the State in 2000, and drove bus for Heuvelton Central School for 15 years, fully retiring in 2015. He also cared for nine horses on a hobby farm.

He was a member of the Knight of Columbus, the Masons as past Grand Master, the Kendrew Grange, and Sunday School Superintendent at the Beech Plains Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, dancing and his horses.

Memorial contributions can be made to the SUNY Canton c/o of the Mary Ann Caswell scholarship, 34 Cornell Drive, Canton, NY 13617. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

