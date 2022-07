TROY, New York (WWNY) - Christopher W. Miller, 46, Troy, NY, formerly of Watertown and Albany, passed away Sunday, July 24th in Menands, NY.

He is survived by his mother Sue, brother Jeff and sister Brandi Romano.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

