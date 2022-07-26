David W. Schenck, of Mexico and formerly of Adams

MEXICO, New York (WWNY) - David W. Schenck passed away Saturday, July 23rd at St. Lukes Heath Center, Oswego where he had been a resident since June 2022. He was 81 years old.

David was born on August 12, 1940, in Decatur, Indiana the son to the late John and Mildred Blosser Schenck.

He worked for Dairylea and Great Lakes Cheese in Adams retiring after 48 years of service. If David wasn’t working at the cheese plant, he would be found on his dairy farm tending to the cows. He was a hard worker and took great pride in his jobs.

Back in the day you would be able to find David and Linda at the area field days selling cotton candy.

Surviving is his wife, Linda, Mexico; 2 sons, Phillip (Kerry Anne), Mexico; Stuart (Phyliss), Ellisburg; grandchildren, Emily, and Kevin Schenck, 5 sisters, 4 brothers and a large extended family.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his 2 sisters.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.