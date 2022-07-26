Final golf fundraiser held for Heather A. Freeman Foundation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A final round of golf raised thousands of dollars for charity Tuesday.

The Heather A. Freeman Foundation hosted its annual golf outing at the Watertown Golf Club.

It’ll be the last.

Heather Freeman died in a motorcycle accident in 2007. Her friends and family have been raising money and donating it to the community ever since.

This year, 42 teams played and raised more than $50,000.

“People recognize who she was in our community and how valuable she was, how loved she was in our community. So to have such a great showing and to raise that amount of money is truly inspirational,” said Lynn Pietroski, vice president, Heather A. Freeman Foundation.

The foundation will continue to work with the Northern New York Community Foundation to provide funding for local groups.

