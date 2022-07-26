Advertisement

Google fires employee who claimed AI system had become sentient

A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.
A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.(Source: Google/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has fired the engineer who claimed an unreleased artificial intelligence system called LaMDA has become sentient.

The company said Blake Lemoine violated employment and data security policies.

The software engineer claimed the conversation technology had reached a level of consciousness after he exchanged thousands of messages with it.

Google first put him on leave in June.

The company said it reviewed his sentient claims extensively and determined they were wholly unfounded.

Google said it takes the development of AI “very seriously” and that it’s committed to “responsible innovation.”

LaMDA stands for “language model for dialog applications.”

The wider AI community has held that LaMDA is not near a level of consciousness.

Lemoine said he is discussing his firing with legal counsel and is not available for comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
No smoking sign
State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds
Money
Home Energy Assistance Program runs out of money
Kristopher Fetter
Massena police arrest man on drug, weapon charges
Food trucks and vendors lined up at Salmon Run mall this Sunday and with some different items...
Food Truck Frenzy brings new goods to Salmon Run Mall

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Raising Cane’s CEO buys Mega Millions tickets for all employees