Gouverneur man accused of raping child
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 23-year-old Gouverneur man is accused of repeatedly raping a child under the age of 15.
State police arrested Elliot Matthews on Monday on the following charges:
- 9 counts of second-degree rape
- 9 counts of second-degree criminal sex act
- 9 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Matthews is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.
No other information was released.
