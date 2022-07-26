Gouverneur man accused of raping child

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 23-year-old Gouverneur man is accused of repeatedly raping a child under the age of 15.

State police arrested Elliot Matthews on Monday on the following charges:

9 counts of second-degree rape

9 counts of second-degree criminal sex act

9 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Matthews is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.