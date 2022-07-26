Grant will help enrich students after school

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A new $3.1 million grant will help educate students after classes in 4 St. Lawrence County school districts.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County will work with Parishville-Hopkinton, Edwards-Knox, Colton-Pierrepont, and Hermon-DeKalb school districts in providing homework help and educational enrichment activities to teach kids about science, math, healthy living, good citizenship, and agriculture.

This will allow CCE to bring its programming into the schools instead of having kids only visit its farm on State Route 68 just outside of Canton.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to bring our 4-H programming into the schools rather than having people finding their way here. We’ll bring traditional 4-H things like cooking and sewing as well as some of the new areas we’re pushing into like robotics and engineering and STEM and they’ll be brought right to the school,” said Jackie Card, Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County.

The federally-funded program will run for 5 years.

