Advertisement

Grant will help enrich students after school

Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County
Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A new $3.1 million grant will help educate students after classes in 4 St. Lawrence County school districts.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County will work with Parishville-Hopkinton, Edwards-Knox, Colton-Pierrepont, and Hermon-DeKalb school districts in providing homework help and educational enrichment activities to teach kids about science, math, healthy living, good citizenship, and agriculture.

This will allow CCE to bring its programming into the schools instead of having kids only visit its farm on State Route 68 just outside of Canton.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to bring our 4-H programming into the schools rather than having people finding their way here. We’ll bring traditional 4-H things like cooking and sewing as well as some of the new areas we’re pushing into like robotics and engineering and STEM and they’ll be brought right to the school,” said Jackie Card, Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County.

The federally-funded program will run for 5 years.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
No smoking sign
State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds
Money
Home Energy Assistance Program runs out of money
Kristopher Fetter
Massena police arrest man on drug, weapon charges
Food trucks and vendors lined up at Salmon Run mall this Sunday and with some different items...
Food Truck Frenzy brings new goods to Salmon Run Mall

Latest News

Elliot Matthews
Gouverneur man accused of raping child
The Heather A. Freeman Foundation hosted its final golf tournament fundraiser
Final golf fundraiser held for Heather A. Freeman Foundation
Mario Fratto wants your questions.
Mario Fratto to hold town hall in Watertown
Fall registration at JCC for military and veteran students
JCC invites military & veteran students to register for fall