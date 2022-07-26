Advertisement

Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce offers free perk for members

Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What used to cost extra for members of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is now available to all of them for free.

Chamber president Kayla Jamieson explained that what used to be an enhanced membership allows members to have what amounts to a mini website on the chamber’s website.

That’s in additi0on to all the networking opportunities the chamber offers.

You can visit the chamber at 1241 Coffeen Street or watertownny.com. You can also call 315-788-4400.

