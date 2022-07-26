John M. Terrillion, 88, of Lowville

John M. Terrillion, 88, formerly of Number Four Road, Lowville, died Monday evening, July 25, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he has resided. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Terrillion, 88, formerly of Number Four Road, Lowville, died Monday evening, July 25, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he has resided.

He is survived by a daughter, Nadine Logan of Lowville, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeff Terillion of Syracuse, Kevin and Teresa Terrillion of Copenhagen; twin sisters, Joyce Wetmore of Liverpool; and Jeanette O’Brien of Lowville; seven grandchildren, Brian Logan; J.D. (Alicia) Logan; Kyle Logan; Jeffrey Terrillion; Justin Woodruff (fiancé Jenna Lesperance); Adam (Keeley) Terrillion; Madison Terrillion; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Collin, Jackson and Harper; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Shirley A. Terrillion, who passed away on July 5, 2011; a son-in-law, Robert D. Logan; a brother, Hubert Terrillion; a sister, Alice Calamaria; and two brothers-in-law, Daniel Wetmore and Charles O’Brien.

John was born on April 25, 1934 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Russell and Mary R. Maciejko Terrillion and graduated from Copenhagen High School in 1952. He worked for a short time ay NY Airbrake in Watertown, NY, before going to work for AMF in Lowville. On April 19, 1958, he married Shirley Murphy at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. John retired from AMF in 1998, after many years of service.

He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. John enjoyed woodworking, making maple syrup, camping, hunting, ice fishing, and listening to bluegrass music.

A funeral Mass will be said at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beaches Bridge Cemetery, In C/O Michele Burke, 6537 Pine Grove Road, Glenfield, NY 13343.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

