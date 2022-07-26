Margaret M. “Peg” Chamberlain, 95, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret M. “Peg” Chamberlain, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton where she had resided since 2016.

Born June 18, 1927 in Harrisville, NY, the daughter of Roy and Marion (Laide) Lancor, she was a 1944 graduate of Harrisville High School.

She married Paul C. Chamberlain on March 29, 1948 in St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville, with the then Pastor, Rev. Fr. Leopold LaRose, officiating. Mr. Chamberlain died July 19, 2018.

Throughout her life, Peg had many jobs and positions including working as a waitress at the former Walt’s Restaurant, and clerk at the former Cring’s Grocery Store, both in Harrisville, as a store clerk at Ft. Durm, and as the Town of Diana Tax Collector for over 20 years.

She was a life-long communicant of St. Francis Solanus Church and was a member of its Daughters of Isabella. She also was a member of the Harrisville Culture Club, was an avid stamp collector and absolutely loved to travel throughout the US.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Paula J. and Kevin Cole, Colton, NY; two sons and daughters-in-law, David W. and Carol Chamberlain, Russell, NY, and Joseph D. and Melissa Chamberlain, Massena, NY; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband, Paul, of 70 years, she was predeceased by her son Danny Chamberlain, who died on April 22, 2003, and five brothers, Richard, Robert, Joseph, Neil and Jack Lancor.

Margaret’s funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, beginning with a Family Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, 14187 State St., Harrisville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. from St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, Harrisville, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Harrisville. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral luncheon at the Harrisville Fire Hall after her burial.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 27th, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Solanus Church, Harrisville.

