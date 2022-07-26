Mario Fratto to hold town hall in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mario Fratto wants your questions.

The Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District will hold a town hall in Watertown’s Thompson Park near the Fort Drum memorial. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

The 24th Congressional District stretches from Watertown, down to Central New York, and over to Western New York.

Calling himself the only real conservative from the district, Fratto said he’s willing to stand up to Democrats and Republicans.

“I hope they ask me what I think I can do that’s different than what’s going on now, and I think the answer to that question is I can actually bring their beliefs to the floor of the U.S. House,” Fratto said.

Fratto is up against Claudia Tenney. The Republican primary is August 23rd.

