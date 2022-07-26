Martha A. Christy, 89, of Unionville

Martha A. Christy, 89, a longtime resident of Unionville, passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

UNIONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Martha A. Christy, 89, a longtime resident of Unionville, passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Martha was born on January 17, 1933, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Nelson Allen and Louella Inez Ann (Heaton) Waite and attended Potsdam schools. Martha worked for many years at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, working in the housekeeping department. She enjoyed knitting, watching television, going on walks, and cherished the time she was able to spend with her family.

Martha is survived by her children, Inez Pearl and Carl C. Christy, both of Norfolk; her granddaughter, Jessica Scott of Georgia; 3 great grandchildren, Sophia, Jaxson, and Wyatt; her brothers, Sidney Waite of Virginia and Roy Waite of Potsdam; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carl G. Christy on January 14, 1979; her brothers, Nelson Jr. and Paul Waite; and her sister, Louella “Betty” LaValley.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at her request there will be no services. Burial will be held privately in Garfield Cemetery, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.