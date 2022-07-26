CAMDEN, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Montgomery, 85, of Camden, NY departed this life on Saturday Evening July 23,2022 at Oneidahealthcare.

She was born in Canastota, NY the daughter of the late Willis and (Gertrude Traub) Yorton and was educated there. She was united in marriage with George Montgomery in 1968 a bond for 43 years until his passing May 20,2011.

Mary is survived by her her children; Susan Farr and husband Bernard; Stephen Janovsky and Martin Montgomery and Melanie Britton. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother Edward Yorton and sister Madelyn Stankivitz.

Mary’s family honored her life at a private time. Per her wishes there will be no public calling hours or services. Arrangements under the guidance of the John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY. To send an online greeting go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com

