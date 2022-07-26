Advertisement

Nancy J. Ballard, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Nancy J. Ballard, a resident of 3649 County Rt. 14, Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home.  Mrs. Ballard passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her husband at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Nancy J. Ballard.

