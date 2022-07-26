Advertisement

National Geographic photographers will take you ‘BELOW’ the sea

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Arts Center invites the public to attend a presentation by National Geographic photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes.

Doubilet and Hayes appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about “BELOW.” Watch their interview above.

“BELOW” will take attendees beneath the surface of the sea stretching from the St. Lawrence River to warm equatorial reefs to polar waters.

The event will take place on August 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton Opera House.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

