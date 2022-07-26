National Geographic photographers will take you ‘BELOW’ the sea

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Arts Center invites the public to attend a presentation by National Geographic photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes.

Doubilet and Hayes appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about “BELOW.” Watch their interview above.

“BELOW” will take attendees beneath the surface of the sea stretching from the St. Lawrence River to warm equatorial reefs to polar waters.

The event will take place on August 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton Opera House.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.