Nicholas J. Trivieri, 94, of Utica

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
UTICA, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Nicholas J.  Trivieri, 94, of Utica, NY departed this life on Saturday July 23,2022.

He was born in Utica, NY the son of  the late Anthony and (Jennie Giglio) Trivieri and was educated locally. He was united in marriage with the former Marilyn Fanelli and from that marriage  they had a daughter Carmelyn.

Nick was a self employed auto mechanic for many years in various locations ;Mohawk and Mary Street and St Vincent St. Utica,NY retiring years ago.

He is survived by his sister in law Birdie Demme, his bother Gerald Trivieri along with a special nephew  Larry Trivieri.  Also surviving are  many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Carmelyn  Hevey, April 29 2014, wife Marilyn, August 3,2016; along with seven other siblings.

As per Nick’s request there are no visitation or services. Private burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the guidance of John L Matt Funeral Home Chadwicks, NY . To send an online greeting of sympathy go to; www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com

