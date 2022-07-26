Ogdensburg faces ballooning deficit

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg is looking at an even bigger deficit than officials previously expected.

City manager Stephen Jellie presented a look into next year’s finances at Monday night’s council meeting.

In his projections, he says the city is looking at a more than $2 million deficit in 2023 compared to a hole of about $1.2 million to $1.4 million predicted just a few months ago.

Jellie says it’s due to an estimated 20% hike in health insurance premiums, inflation, and money being spent on more fire and police department positions.

“The city is operating just like the financial restructuring board told you that they were,” Jellie said, “just like I have been telling you and just like previous managers have told you, the city is operating with a workforce at a level that exceeds by at least 35 percent of what your expected revenues are.”

Jellie says it’s concerning that the deficit is this high even after the city has cut close to 30 positions in 2 years.

