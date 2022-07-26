Pablo Falu, of Dexter

Pablo Falu suddenly passed on July 24th, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Pablo Falu was born on February 18th, 1939 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Pablo Falu and Maria Virella. At the age of 4, Pablo moved from Puerto Rico with his family to New York City, New York. In 1956 Pablo as then admitted to the Wassaic Developmental Center in Amenia NY. Pablo then returned home to live with his mother until her passing in 1976. In 1988, Pablo started receiving services with the Sunmount Development Center which led him to moving to the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center (now known as the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence) in 1994 at IRA 8, Parker St in Watertown. Pablo then moved into his home at 301 East Grove in Dexter in 2002 where he live until his sudden passing on July 24th, 2022.

Stories shared of Pablo could only describe him as a gentle giant with a firecracker spirit in his younger years, as he kept staff always on their toes. He always enjoyed going bowling, singing and dancing, catching the newest movie in theaters, messing up others hair, or hiding stuff around the house as he laughed while staff looked for it. He loved sitting with his Staff and talking about their lives, looking at photos, attending special events (or helping to be a part of it!) and getting to know them overall. He loved children, but most of all the babies. He loved spending time with babies and would talk about the visit for weeks after. He enjoyed any time that he would visit with children.

In his older years, he loved to sit with his roommates and visit with them about upcoming events or holidays. He loved celebrating all of the holidays, making each as special as possible. Pablo celebrated both the American holidays, but also Mexican holidays and enjoyed telling staff why it was celebrated and when they were able to make him a special dish for this holiday. Pablo was bi-lingual with Spanish as his primary language, and loved when someone was able to hold a conversation in Spanish with him. The most special day to Pablo was his birthday, as he started preparing for this at least in a month in advance. He always celebrated with a Chinese food lunch and dinner, along with the sweetest and best KitKat Cake. He enjoyed going out for lunch with Howie Ganter, Chinese Buffet of course! One trip Howie recalls Pablo’s “healthy diet” that scared the wait staff as they arrived, then clearing 4 full plates with multiple sodas during the meal, and then asking to stop at Dunkin for donuts as desserts on the way home.

During all of his life, as a young man or an older peaceful gentleman, he was always was a protector for the people that he care for most, leading to his wonderful, caring and sweet souled manner. He had the best jokes to tell someone when they were having a bad day, or a humorous way to describe a unpleasant doctor’s visit. While other housemates carried different roles in the home, Pablo was the sweet caring grandpa that loved everyone he came into contact with.

Pablo is survived by his niece Mandy Lopez and her son Kristen Lopez of New York City, NY. Mandy served as Pablo’s guardian for many of years and they shared a special bond. He enjoyed their frequent phone calls, along with when Mandy was able to come visit him. Surviving is also a sister, Diana (Yoli) Milton of Syracuse. Pablo is also survived by his housemates of 301, but many many staff that he has touched the hearts of over the past 28 years.

Services will be held for Pablo on Thursday July 28th, 2022 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. 135 Keyes Ave Watertown, NY. Calling hours will be from 10:00am -11:00am, with a funeral services at 11:00. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.