Rapids’ season ending soon; deGrom to play in Syracuse

Rapids are in their last week of the season
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids are in their last week of play for this year’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season.

The Rapids host the Utica Blue Sox Tuesday night. Watertown will close out the schedule by hosting Newark Wednesday night, heading to Boonville Thursday and then coming home to host Geneva Friday night and Capital City on Saturday night.

It’s a good time to catch a game before the season comes to an end.

Meanwhile, the Rapids fell to the Blue Sox 11-1 in seven innings Monday night, giving them an 18-23 record so far.

DeGrom in Syracuse

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make what could be his final minor league rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 7 last year. The 34-year-old right-hander missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow and has been sidelined since late in spring training by a stress reaction in his right scapula.

DeGrom has made three injury rehabilitation appearances in the minors, then threw a 60-pitch simulated game over the All-Star break in Florida. He pitched a side session Sunday in New York prior to the Mets’ game against San Diego.

