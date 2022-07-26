Sandra L. Michael, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sandra L. Michael, a resident of 495 Elliot Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Michael passed away Sunday evening at home with her daughter at her side. A complete obituary will be published when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Sandra L. Michael.

