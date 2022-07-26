Sunny and less humid

(WWNY) - It turned out to be very comfortable by late afternoon and evening yesterday – and that continues today.

A refreshing morning will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be another cool night with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday will also be mostly sunny. It will become more humid in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 80 both days.

It will be sunny for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny and 85.

