Advertisement

Sunny and less humid

A nice, comfortable sunny day
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It turned out to be very comfortable by late afternoon and evening yesterday – and that continues today.

A refreshing morning will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be another cool night with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday will also be mostly sunny. It will become more humid in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 80 both days.

It will be sunny for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny and 85.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
No smoking sign
State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds
Money
Home Energy Assistance Program runs out of money
Food trucks and vendors lined up at Salmon Run mall this Sunday and with some different items...
Food Truck Frenzy brings new goods to Salmon Run Mall
Joshua Jones
Jail inmate faces 2nd assault charge after 2nd alleged fight

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
WX
Cool tonight
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7-day forecast
Monday noon weather