Tomorrow’s Health: Long COVID symptoms, glaucoma screening & high-potency cannabis

(WWNY) - New research out of the U.K. shows COVID long-haulers experiencing a longer list of symptoms, including hair loss and sexual dysfunction.

The study published in Nature Medicine looked at health records of 2.4 million people and identified 62 symptoms, often falling into three main categories: respiratory symptoms, mental health, and cognitive problems.

The data suggests females, younger people, and patients of color are at greater risk of developing long COVID, as well as those with pre-existing conditions.

Early glaucoma screening

Recent research from Mount Sinai shows black patients are six times more likely than white patients to have advanced vision loss after a glaucoma diagnosis.

The study analyzed more than 200,000 participants over the age of 40.

The findings emphasize the importance of early screening to prevent blindness.

High-potency cannabis

High-potency cannabis smokers are more likely to experience addiction than those using low-potency products, according to the University of Bath.

The data also suggests people using cannabis with a high concentration of THC are more likely to experience a psychotic disorder, such as schizophrenia.

