Town of Lyme seeking federal funds for new town office building

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - A leaky roof and a lack of storage are just a couple of reasons why the town of Lyme is asking for nearly $5 million for a new town office building.

It’s seeking the funds from the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, to build a new town office building including space for the Chaumont village offices.

Town Supervisor Terry Countryman said the project is long overdue.

“The current structure is almost unusable,” he said. “We do have leaky roofs all the way through it, in both the highway garage and the municipal building.”

A leaky roof isn’t the only concern.

“We don’t have any space. We’re using little sheds out behind to hold our records we’re required to keep,” Countryman said. “We just don’t have the space anymore to keep all that stuff.”

Countryman said current conditions have become an inconvenience for both employees and residents.

“The constraints on the people for a workspace and get this done, and talk to the public, is restricted,” he said.

The proposed new building would be built along State Route 12E, next to the Town of Lyme Recreation Park.

“Offices for all the difference assessors, code enforcement, zone enforcement, or the town clerk; will have a facility, and be able to talk quietly and independently will all those people,” Countryman said.

7 News spoke with an official from the village on Tuesday afternoon. They said they expect no changes going forward in the partnership between the town and the village. Currently the town and village both share offices in the same location.

