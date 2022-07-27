Advertisement

7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say

Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground overnight.(László Krizsán via canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHNS/Gray News) - A young girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on a tent during the overnight hours at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the National Park Service, park rangers were called to the Elkmont Campground at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a large maple tree fell and killed a 7-year-old girl.

WHNS reports other family members, including the girl’s father and two siblings, were not hurt.

Officials said the affected campsite and nearby campsites were closed immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
No smoking sign
State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds
Elliot Matthews
Gouverneur man accused of raping child
Nicole Lacey
Lacey sentenced to 12 years for running over & killing boyfriend
Some are on the hunt, others just want him left alone. But everyone is invested in Summit Wood...
Black bear sighting: Community reacts to Summit Wood Apartments’ latest guest

Latest News

According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.
Troopers: 4 children dead in Alaska after teen shoots 3 siblings, self
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer
Sergeant Paden Gillispie.
Fort Drum soldier helped by ‘holistic’ treatment
A nurse in Georgia adopted the dog of a terminally ill patient after they passed away.
Nurse adopted dog of terminally ill patient