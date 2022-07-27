Advertisement

Becoming humid with increasing clouds

Increasing clouds and higher humidity
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WWNY) - It’s a little on the cool side to start the day, but that won’t last.

We’ll have increasing clouds with highs in the low 80s. And humidity makes a comeback.

It stays warm and humid overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

There’s a 40% chance of rain Thursday. Showers will be on and off before things dry up by mid-afternoon. Thunderstorms, high winds, and hail are possible. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80.

There’s a 30% chance of rain Friday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll have sunny skies Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday, the low 80s on Sunday, and the mid-80s on Monday.

It will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

