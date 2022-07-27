Can-Am driver spotlight: Frank Sibley

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Frank Sibley is in the Sportsman Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

The talented driver is putting together a successful 2022 campaign. A new car certainly helps.

Sibley has a wealth of racing knowledge, from pavement to the dirt track. Having that experience helps.

Frank Sibley is also doing his part by helping out at the go-kart track on Saturday, something he enjoys doing.

Racing is in his blood. Either helping out at the go-kart track or helping out fellow drivers in the Sportsman class, it’s all about the sport.

Sibley has an organization he would like to single out especially.

Sibley doesn’t just care about on-track performance, but also off-the-track causes.

