Advertisement

Can-Am driver spotlight: Frank Sibley

Can-Am driver spotlight: Frank Sibley
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Frank Sibley is in the Sportsman Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

The talented driver is putting together a successful 2022 campaign. A new car certainly helps.

Sibley has a wealth of racing knowledge, from pavement to the dirt track. Having that experience helps.

Frank Sibley is also doing his part by helping out at the go-kart track on Saturday, something he enjoys doing.

Racing is in his blood. Either helping out at the go-kart track or helping out fellow drivers in the Sportsman class, it’s all about the sport.

Sibley has an organization he would like to single out especially.

Sibley doesn’t just care about on-track performance, but also off-the-track causes.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
No smoking sign
State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds
Elliot Matthews
Gouverneur man accused of raping child
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Kristopher Fetter
Massena police arrest man on drug, weapon charges

Latest News

The Watertown Rapids hosted Utica Tuesday night. They defeated the Blue Sox 5-4, increasing...
Watertown Rapids defeat Utica Blue Sox
Watertown Rapids defeat Utica Blue Sox
Can-Am driver spotlight: Frank Sibley
The Watertown Rapids are shown here hosting Boonville this past weekend.
Rapids’ season ending soon; deGrom to play in Syracuse