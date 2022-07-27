Carl Golas, of Martinsburg, passed away under the care of Jefferson County Hospice with his family by his side, on Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022. (Funeral Home)

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Carl Golas, of Martinsburg, passed away under the care of Jefferson County Hospice with his family by his side, on Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022.

Carl was born on November 9, 1942 in Utica the son of the late Carl Walter and the late Stella (Bury) Golas. His first marriage to Maureen (Grafton) Sugrue ended in divorce. He married Cindi J. (Compo) Balash on December 23, 1993 with Justice Jimmy Ingersoll officiating.

He graduated from Utica Free Academy (1960) and attended Mohawk Valley for two years transferring to EFS at Syracuse University attaining a Bachelor’s of Science in Woods Products (1964). Carl started working at Remington Rand in Utica then began his career at AMF Bowling in Lowville in 1965 as Production Manager and held that position for over 25 years. He then went on to work for Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) as a Wood Products Consultant working with over 600 people in the wood industry business in the North Country and also worked as a Census Enumerator where he enjoyed traveling the surrounding area and collecting data for the census bureau before retiring in 2012.

Carl was past President of Lewis Country Chamber of Commerce, past House Committee Member of Lowville Elks Lodge #1605 of which he was a lifetime member, coached Lowville Little League for many years, volunteer ambulance driver for Lewis County Search & Rescue, member of Brantingham Golf League, a 50+ year member of Matawan Hunting Club, Coast Guard licensed charter caption for 30+ years and a member of the Polish American Club. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gambling, golfing, watching Syracuse University Basketball games, enjoying time at Pleasant Lake in Brantingham, gardening and in his later years travelling to Florida for winter fun, cruising the Caribbean, snorkeling, teaching the younger generation about hunting and fishing, spending time with family and drinking a Manhattan or two with friends.

He is survived by his wife, Cindi, his two children, Carl (Amanda Delles) S. Golas, Jr. Watson; Colleen (Jeffrey) Rast; Queen Creek, AZ; his two step-children, Steve Balash; Rochester; Brian (Jenn) Balash; Penfield; his two grandchildren, Brett (Rachael) Golas; Lindsey (Cory Schaab) Golas; three step-grandchildren, Ryker Balash, Emerson Balash, McKinley Balash; a great granddaughter, Georgie Golas; a sister Cynthia Noon; nephews Michael, Thomas, Billy and Mark Noon and their families. He is predeceased by parents Stella and Carl Golas, favorite Aunt Josephine Hanus and Brother in Law Teddy Noon.

Private services will be held at Sundquist funeral home for family. Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at Martinsburg Cemetery on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:00 A.M., where a Elks service will be conducted. A celebration of life to follow at the Lowville VFW #6912. Donations of a covered dish may be delivered after 9:00 A.M. on Saturday at the VFW, or Friday afternoon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis or Jefferson County Hospice. On-Line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.co

