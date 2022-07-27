Charles “Buster” Benedict, 88, of Akwesasne

Charles “Buster” Benedict, 88, of 841 Island Road, Kawenoke, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Buster” Benedict, 88, of 841 Island Road, Kawenoke, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Charles was born on May 8, 1934 on Kawenoke, the son of the late Elijah and Agnes (Jacobs) Benedict. On June 4, 1960, he married Patricia White at the Hogansburg Methodist Church with Rev. William Masters, officiating.

In addition to raising his family, Charles worked as a demolition technician taking down buildings. He than started his career as an ironworker, working with Local #440 for 30 years. After working on iron, he worked for Huey Point at the Smith Falls Hershey Factory. Charles was admired by his family for being a hard worker. He loved to stay busy doing lawn work, gardening, and working in his garage. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, fishing, boating, playing bingo, and golfing. He will fondly be remembered for picking on his loved ones, always having a friendly hug, and made sure to tell loved ones to “be good.”

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; his sons, Keith and Nola Benedict, William “Bill” Benedict, Wilfred “Willy” and Darla Benedict, and Quinn and April Benedict; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Francis Benedict; his grandchildren, Colby, Dorian, Mallory, Jordan, Kendra, Joanie, Luke, Breean, Luke, Lindsay, Karonhiakwas, Blaze, Janisa, Dalton, Josiah, and Dakota; 29 great grandchildren; his sisters, Helen Benedict and Betty David; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jay Benedict on March 30, 2020; a grandson Cody; his brothers, Morris E., Winston C, Edwin, and Robert L. Benedict; his sisters, May Cole, his twin Charleen Cole, Esther Thompson, and Margaret Rhodes.

Friends may call at his home, 841 Island Road, beginning 8:00 PM Friday until the time of service on Sunday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow services in Cornwall Island Methodist Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com

