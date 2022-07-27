Christopher W. Miller, 46, formerly of Watertown

Christopher W. Miller, 46, Troy, NY and formerly of Watertown and Albany, passed away Sunday, July 24th, 2022 in Menands. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christopher W. Miller, 46, Troy, NY and formerly of Watertown and Albany, passed away Sunday, July 24th, 2022 in Menands.

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 31st, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

He is survived by his mother Sue Miller, Watertown, his brother Jeffrey Miller, Watertown and Sister Brandi (Ronald) Romano, Canton; his nieces and nephews Nate and Alexa Romano, Jon and Jocy Miller. He was predeceased by his father William G. Miller on October 8, 2021.

Chris was born in Watertown February 3, 1976, a son to the late William G. Miller and Sue Jeffers Miller. He was educated at Watertown High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College.

Chris was working as a dispatcher for the Hudson Valley AAA and was working part time at the Schuyler Inn Homeless shelter in Menands.

He enjoyed kayaking, snowboarding, camping and fishing. He was an avid Seattle Seahawks football fan since childhood.

Chris’s family would like to thank his friend Phil Burse for his friendship and support for Chris over the past 15 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Schuyler Inn Homeless Shelter, 575 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

