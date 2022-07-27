Congressional candidate Fratto holds Watertown town hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twenty-fourth congressional district candidate Mario Fratto made a campaign stop in Watertown Tuesday, where supporters met him for a town hall.

Those who attended were able to ask the Republican candidate questions at Thompson Park in front of the 10th Mountain Division monument.

Fratto expressed his views on amnesty, Ukraine, and the 2020 presidential election results. He said the main concern shared with him during his run for the seat was “the Democratic party’s leftist agenda.”

“I think that they’re sick of the career-like politicians,” he said. “They want to see somebody who is actually from this district, who works in this district, who’s raising a family in this district, who has skin in the game, not somebody who has been in D.C for years, been in Albany for years, but somebody who is actually ready to fight, who’s not a politician.”

Fratto says he believes he’s the best representative of the Republican party in this election. He’s running against Republican Claudia Tenney for the newly created 24th district seat. The district stretches from Watertown into central New York, and over to western New York.

The primary is set for August 23.

