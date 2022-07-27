Constance M. “Connie” Guardino, 98, of Watertown

Constance M. “Connie” Guardino, 98, passed away on July 25th, 2022, after a brief stay at Samaritan Keep Home. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Constance M. “Connie” Guardino, 98, passed away on July 25th, 2022, after a brief stay at Samaritan Keep Home.

Connie was born August 29, 1923, in Watertown, daughter of Sebastiano “Gus” and Mary (Purpura) Guardino. Before graduating from Watertown High School, she became a member of the National Honors Society, a year later, she graduated from the Watertown School of Commerce, as an office assistant. Connie was employed with Fort Drum for four years, then was employed with the NY Air Brake for thirty-five years. She lived her entire life in Watertown.

Connie was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, a member of the Altar Rosary Society and was involved with many volunteer activities, including the Mount Carmel Feast. She was a member of the Italian American Civic Association Auxiliary and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a social organization.

She is survived by her sister Ada Guardino, sister-in-law Helen Guardino, both of Watertown and 11 nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents Mary (Purpura) and Augustus Guardino, siblings, Carmeline Guardino Carpenter, Joseph Guardino, James Guardino, and Salvator “Sam” Guardino.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Entombment will follow in Glenwood Mausoleum. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 123 So. Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601

