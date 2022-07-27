Advertisement

COVID-19 returns to Samaritan Keep Home

Samaritan Keep Home
Samaritan Keep Home(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - COVID-19 is once again sweeping through Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Updates on Samaritan Health’s website show that as of Monday, 28 residents and six staff have been infected.

Residents who test positive are quarantined for 14 days in a special COVID unit.

The current rash of infections started on July 18 when one resident tested positive. At that point, no staff members had tested positive.

By July 22, 17 more residents and one staff member tested positive. Two more residents tested positive a day later.

Eight more tested positive as of Monday, July 25.

Samaritan officials say that the positive cases do not affect family visits and they continue to monitor all residents.

One resident and one staff member tested positive at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility on July 1. There have been no cases reported since.

There have been no reported cases at Summit Village’s assisted living facility since April.

