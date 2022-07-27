Advertisement

Eba Theodosia Brown Babcock, 99, former resident of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Eba Theodosia Brown Babcock, 99, former resident of Adams, passed away March 12, 2022 under the care of hospice in Jupiter, FL. Born February 20, 1923 in Ellisburg, daughter of Glenn A. & Bertha A. (Symes) Brown. She was one of thirteen children.  Eba graduated high school from Belleville Union Academy in June, 1939. She also attended classes at Syracuse University & Radulphus College. Eba was known for the Tropical fish store in Adams, upholsterer, bookkeeper, real estate broker, volunteer for the Board of Elections, tax preparer, author, and more. She enjoyed all types of needlework, sewing, music, reading, astrology, cooking, canning, yoga, traveling, gardening, Touch for Health, painting, & writing about her life. She twice battled cancer & won. Eba lived in Ellisburg, Adams, Mannsville, PA, OH, SC, VA, NC, & FL. Eba married James Wilder, Arthur Haring, & Ralph Babcock; each ending in divorce. Eba is survived by her son Patrick A. Wilder, Watertown and her daughter Tanna M. Wilder (W. Ronald Parker); three grandchildren Craig (Christine) Flitcroft, Hans (Jillian) Wilder, & Michael Wilder; six great-grandchildren Holly Flitcroft (Scott Donner), Abbey Flitcroft, & Thomas Flitcroft, Allysa, Cloe, & Caden Flitcroft; also survived by three sisters Bertha Murray, Marjorie Hough, Marilyn Hosley; and many nieces, nephews, & friends. She is predeceased by her son Michael C. Wilder; two grandchildren Jeffrey M. Flitcroft & Andy S. Flitcroft; two sisters Viola Newton & June Cushing; six brothers Howard, Henry, Robert, Richard, Paul, & Chester Brown.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 6 at 11 am at the Adams Episcopal Church. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery.

