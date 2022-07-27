Gas prices still high, but down some

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re still paying a lot for gasoline - and a lot more than the national average.

But the price of a gallon is dropping, slowly but surely, in northern New York.

An informal survey this week of stations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties found the price of regular between $4.64 and $4.69 a gallon, way more than this time last year, but about a quarter cheaper than the high earlier this summer.

We’ll take what we can get.

“Even if they knock it down 5 cents, I mean, it would make a difference - it adds up quick real quick,” said Marcia Bigelow of Gouverneur.

Bigelow says even small relief at the pump will allow her to plan for summer activities. She says her annual family vacation took a little longer to save up for because of the cost at the pump.

But even taking the low price we found, $4.64, we’re still paying more than the national average of $4.33, according to the web site GasBuddy.

“You don’t get too many gallons for four something anyway,” said Robert Pritty from Redwood.

Gas prices have dropped for six straight weeks nationwide, with more declines likely.

Nine states have average prices under $4 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

