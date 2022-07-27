The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be in Clayton
Legendary, Thursday August 4 at 7:30
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since.
