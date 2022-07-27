Advertisement

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be in Clayton

Legendary, Thursday August 4 at 7:30
Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 pm
Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 pm(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Tickets and information

The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
No smoking sign
State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds
Elliot Matthews
Gouverneur man accused of raping child
Kristopher Fetter
Massena police arrest man on drug, weapon charges
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

716 and 720 Washington Street, purchased by Samaritan Medical Center in 2022.
Samaritan buys two buildings, no plans yet
JCC offers workforce development workshops
JCC offers workforce development workshops
File Photo
Faced with recruiting shortfall, U.S. Army offers big bonuses
Nicole Lacey sentenced