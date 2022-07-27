Advertisement

JCC offers workforce development workshops

JCC offers workforce development workshops
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you want a career as a tractor-trailer driver or an HVAC technician, Jefferson Community College can help.

Joanna Habermann is JCC’s director of community services. She says the college offers training in both professions.

The HVAC course is a 20-week program with classes on Monday and Wednesday evenings. They start on August 22 and end on January 25.

The Class A commercial driver’s license (CDL) training is September 6 through October 10. Classes are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

You can register for both at sunyjefferson.edu/workshops. You can call 315-786-2233 with questions or email ced@sunyjefferson.edu.

