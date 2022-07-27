Lacey sentenced to 12 years for running over & killing boyfriend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nicole Lacey was sentenced to 12 years in prison for running over her boyfriend with a car and killing him four years ago.

Judge David Renzi handed down the sentences in Jefferson County Court Wednesday morning.

A jury found her guilty in May of intentionally running over 28-year-old Jared Cook at their Antwerp home in May 2018.

She was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for each of two charges: first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault.

She was also charged with a year in jail for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Cook’s family members say they are conflicted about the sentences but are happy to have gotten justice for him.

His sister, Jena Cook, says she believes a life is worth more than that.

Lacey was emotional when the sentences were read. She told the judge her children lost both their mother and father.

Lacey will serve all three sentences at the same time.

Defense attorney Gary Miles says he will file an appeal on Thursday.

