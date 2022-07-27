Advertisement

Massena debt down, still millions

Massena Hospital
Massena Hospital(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A multi-million dollar debt owed by the town of Massena is smaller than it was - but the town still owes millions.

A recent audit showed the town owing $9.3 million in worker-related expenses. It was debt left over from Massena Memorial Hospital, after the town turned the hospital over to St. Lawrence Health System.

Former town supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy tells 7 News $4 million has been paid, leaving the town with a debt of about $5 million now. Current town officials have said they may have to put a 20 year tax on property owners to pay it off.

State Senator Joe Griffo, who represents the area, is working with the state Health Department and the state Department of Budget to secure a grant which would eliminate the debt.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
No smoking sign
State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds
Elliot Matthews
Gouverneur man accused of raping child
Nicole Lacey
Lacey sentenced to 12 years for running over & killing boyfriend
Some are on the hunt, others just want him left alone. But everyone is invested in Summit Wood...
Black bear sighting: Community reacts to Summit Wood Apartments’ latest guest

Latest News

Gas prices, July 27, 2022, in northern New York.
Gas prices still high, but down some
River Street, Nicholville, July 2022, where a portion of the road has washed away.
Washed away road worries Nicholville residents
Jobs graphic.
New company, 90 jobs coming to Massena
Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 pm
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be in Clayton