Massena debt down, still millions

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A multi-million dollar debt owed by the town of Massena is smaller than it was - but the town still owes millions.

A recent audit showed the town owing $9.3 million in worker-related expenses. It was debt left over from Massena Memorial Hospital, after the town turned the hospital over to St. Lawrence Health System.

Former town supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy tells 7 News $4 million has been paid, leaving the town with a debt of about $5 million now. Current town officials have said they may have to put a 20 year tax on property owners to pay it off.

State Senator Joe Griffo, who represents the area, is working with the state Health Department and the state Department of Budget to secure a grant which would eliminate the debt.

