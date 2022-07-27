Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Integrated Therapies for Cancer Patients

Integrative Therapies for Cancer Patients
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - They’re called “integrative therapies” and they’re meant to work hand in hand with standard cancer treatments.

Monica Behan is founder of the Compassionate Care Foundation and Eva Edwards is director of oncology at Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care.

They explained that while conventional medicine treats the disease, integrative therapies treat the whole person – mind, body, and spirit.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Therapies include reiki, acupuncture, facials, and cranial and hand massages. They’re designed to stimulate positive energy while the patients go through their cancer treatments.

You can call 323-898-9552 to find out more or visit compassionate-care.org.

