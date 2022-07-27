Advertisement

Nancy J Ballard, 74, of Madrid

Jul. 26, 2022
Nancy passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her husband at her side.(Source: Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Nancy J Ballard, 74, a resident of 3649 County Rt. 14, Madrid, will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Madrid Cemetery.  Nancy passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her husband at her side.  Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Craig Ballard, Madrid; two sisters, Karen Champney, Medina and Betty Parlow, Potsdam as well as several nieces and nephews.  Nancy was pre-deceased by her parents and a brother, Victor Cryderman.

Born in Madrid, NY on March 16, 1948 to the late Charles and Marjorie Bradley Cryderman, she graduated from Madrid-Waddington Central School.  Nancy completed a cosmetology class and later worked for Kinney’s Drugs for several years.  She enjoyed helping others and became a devoted volunteer of the Madrid-Waddington Rescue Squad, volunteering for over 17 years as a dispatcher.  Nancy also enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling when she could and spending time with her family at camp on Cranberry Lake.  Memorial donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Nancy J. Ballard.

