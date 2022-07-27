New company, 90 jobs coming to Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A company that specializes in making hydrogen fuel will open a plant in Massena, creating 90 new jobs.

The announcement from the New York Power Authority (NYPA) came after NYPA agreed to supply low cost hydropower to “Air Products,” the hydrogen fuels company.

Air Products will invest half a billion dollars to build a plant which will produce hydrogen fuel - that fuel can be used to power vehicles, or in different manufacturing processes.

Construction will begin next year.

NYPA approved the sale of 94 megawatts of power from its hydro-dams on the St. Lawrence River.

“NYPA is furthering New York’s aggressive climate goals and helping to advance the state’s vision of becoming a regional hydrogen hub,” said Eugene Nicandri, Power Authority vice-chairman.

