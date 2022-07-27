Advertisement

New company, 90 jobs coming to Massena

Jobs graphic.
Jobs graphic.(Source: MGN)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A company that specializes in making hydrogen fuel will open a plant in Massena, creating 90 new jobs.

The announcement from the New York Power Authority (NYPA) came after NYPA agreed to supply low cost hydropower to “Air Products,” the hydrogen fuels company.

Air Products will invest half a billion dollars to build a plant which will produce hydrogen fuel - that fuel can be used to power vehicles, or in different manufacturing processes.

Construction will begin next year.

NYPA approved the sale of 94 megawatts of power from its hydro-dams on the St. Lawrence River.

“NYPA is furthering New York’s aggressive climate goals and helping to advance the state’s vision of becoming a regional hydrogen hub,” said Eugene Nicandri, Power Authority vice-chairman.

Read more about Air Products, and what the company does, here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
No smoking sign
State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds
Elliot Matthews
Gouverneur man accused of raping child
Kristopher Fetter
Massena police arrest man on drug, weapon charges
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Massena Hospital
Massena debt down, still millions
River Street, Nicholville, July 2022, where a portion of the road has washed away.
Washed away road worries Nicholville residents
Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 pm
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be in Clayton
716 and 720 Washington Street, purchased by Samaritan Medical Center in 2022.
Samaritan buys two buildings, no plans yet