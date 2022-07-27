Robert C. Tayler, 86 of Morristown

Robert C. Tayler, age 86 of Morristown, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Sunday July 24, 2022. As per his request there will be no funeral services. (Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert C. Tayler, age 86 of Morristown, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Sunday July 24, 2022. As per his request there will be no funeral services.

Surviving are his two sons Jon D. Tayler of Ogdensburg and Mark R. (Gina) Tayler of Clarence, NY; grandchildren Jon R. Tayler of Raleigh, NC, Dr. Brittany Tayler of Flint, MI; Dominic Tayler and Juliana Tayler both of Clarence, NY; and a sister Norma Hall of Black Lake.

He was predeceased by his wife Barbara on November 01, 2020, and a brother Richard Tayler on October 7, 2009.

Bob was born on January 3, 1936 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late James & Margaret (Baker) Tayler. He graduated from Morristown High School and later married Barbara Jean Drummond on April 4, 1959.

Bob lived and loved the St. Lawrence River where he resided his entire life. As a boy he grew up on the Tayler farm as a fifth generation farmer on Tayler Bay. His great-great grandfather William Tayler purchased the property in 1856. As a young adult he left the farm and started a milk route business serving farmers in the North Country. Bob owned and operated Tayler’s Trucking for many years traveling across the North East quadrant of the country.

Bobs history and local knowledge of “The River” made for many stories, which he shared with humor and flavor. He was a friend of the River with locals and campers alike looked forward to his company. He was a compassionate man, and he will be missed.

He enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence River, traveling and duck hunting. Memorial contributions can be made to the Morristown or Brier Hill Fire Departments. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

