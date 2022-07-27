Advertisement

Robert C. Tayler, 86 of Morristown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Robert C. Tayler, age 86 of Morristown, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Sunday...
Robert C. Tayler, age 86 of Morristown, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Sunday July 24, 2022. As per his request there will be no funeral services.(Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert C. Tayler, age 86 of Morristown, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Sunday July 24, 2022. As per his request there will be no funeral services.

Surviving are his two sons Jon D. Tayler of Ogdensburg and Mark R. (Gina) Tayler of Clarence, NY; grandchildren Jon R. Tayler of Raleigh, NC, Dr. Brittany Tayler of Flint, MI; Dominic Tayler and Juliana Tayler both of Clarence, NY; and a sister Norma Hall of Black Lake.

He was predeceased by his wife Barbara on November 01, 2020, and a brother Richard Tayler on October 7, 2009.

Bob was born on January 3, 1936 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late James & Margaret (Baker) Tayler. He graduated from Morristown High School and later married Barbara Jean Drummond on April 4, 1959.

Bob lived and loved the St. Lawrence River where he resided his entire life. As a boy he grew up on the Tayler farm as a fifth generation farmer on Tayler Bay. His great-great grandfather William Tayler purchased the property in 1856. As a young adult he left the farm and started a milk route business serving farmers in the North Country. Bob owned and operated Tayler’s Trucking for many years traveling across the North East quadrant of the country.

Bobs history and local knowledge of “The River” made for many stories, which he shared with humor and flavor. He was a friend of the River with locals and campers alike looked forward to his company. He was a compassionate man, and he will be missed.

He enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence River, traveling and duck hunting. Memorial contributions can be made to the Morristown or Brier Hill Fire Departments. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Sergeant Paden Gillispie.
Fort Drum soldier helped by ‘holistic’ treatment
Stephanie Marie LaFleur, 50, of Water Street, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022...
Stephanie Marie LaFleur, 50, of Massena
Gas prices, July 27, 2022, in northern New York.
Gas prices still high, but down some
Carl Golas, of Martinsburg, passed away under the care of Jefferson County Hospice with his...
Carl Golas, of Martinsburg

Obituaries

Constance M. “Connie” Guardino, 98, passed away on July 25th, 2022, after a brief stay at...
Constance M. “Connie” Guardino, 98, of Watertown
Christopher W. Miller, 46, Troy, NY and formerly of Watertown and Albany, passed away Sunday,...
Christopher W. Miller, 46, formerly of Watertown
Richard A. Bartlett, 77, passed away at his home in LaFargeville, Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Richard A. Bartlett, 77, of LaFargeville
Mary Ellen Knight
Mary Ellen Knight, 79, formerly of Sackets Harbor
Massena Hospital
Massena debt down, still millions
Charles “Buster” Benedict, 88, of 841 Island Road, Kawenoke, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022...
Charles “Buster” Benedict, 88, of Akwesasne