Samaritan buys two buildings, no plans yet

716 and 720 Washington Street, purchased by Samaritan Medical Center in 2022.
716 and 720 Washington Street, purchased by Samaritan Medical Center in 2022.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown is preparing for its future, with the purchase of two properties.

Samaritan purchased the buildings - at 716 and 720 Washington Street - for more than half a million dollars.

There are no definitive plans yet for using the properties. Leslie DiStefano from Samaritan says there are a variety of options, ranging from making space for more parking to adding a new building.

DiStefano told 7 News the purchases are part of Samaritan’s vision for growth.

“You have to figure out your community needs, you have to work through the Department of Health in everything that you do, and with the city and other partners,” she said.

DiStefano said the purchases are part of the hospital’s strategic plan, developed in 2020.

