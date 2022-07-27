Stage Notes to present ‘Rent’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stage Notes in Watertown is presenting “Rent” this week.

Hayden Gates plays Tom Collins and Joshua Marra plays Mark Cohen. They talked about the production on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for their interview.

Performances are at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown on Thursday, July 28, Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. Curtain times are 7 p.m. all three days.

Tickets are available at the door or ahead of time at Kinney Drugs stores on Washington and Coffeen streets. General admission is $15, students and senior citizens get in for $12.

You can learn more at stagenoteswatertown.org.

