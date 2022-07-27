Advertisement

Stage Notes to present ‘Rent’

Stage Notes presents "Rent"
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stage Notes in Watertown is presenting “Rent” this week.

Hayden Gates plays Tom Collins and Joshua Marra plays Mark Cohen. They talked about the production on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for their interview.

Performances are at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown on Thursday, July 28, Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. Curtain times are 7 p.m. all three days.

Tickets are available at the door or ahead of time at Kinney Drugs stores on Washington and Coffeen streets. General admission is $15, students and senior citizens get in for $12.

You can learn more at stagenoteswatertown.org.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
No smoking sign
State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds
Elliot Matthews
Gouverneur man accused of raping child
Kristopher Fetter
Massena police arrest man on drug, weapon charges
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Integrative Therapies for Cancer Patients
Morning Checkup: Integrated Therapies for Cancer Patients
The Watertown Rapids hosted Utica Tuesday night. They defeated the Blue Sox 5-4, increasing...
Watertown Rapids defeat Utica Blue Sox
Wake Up Weather
Becoming humid with increasing clouds
Republican Mario Fratto held a town hall at Watertown's Thompson Park Tuesday. He's running to...
Congressional candidate Fratto holds Watertown town hall