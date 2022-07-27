Stephanie Marie LaFleur, 50, of Massena

Stephanie Marie LaFleur, 50, of Water Street, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her home. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Stephanie Marie LaFleur, 50, of Water Street, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her home.

Stephanie was born on September 16, 1971, in Malone, the daughter of Stephen Sr. and Sheila H. (Soulia) Allen. She was a 1989 graduate of Franklin Academy and continued her education at North Country Community College earning a degree in nursing. A marriage to Lee LeFleur ended in divorce.

Stephanie was a licensed practical nurse working in various nursing facilities including Uhlein Nursing Home in Lake Placid, Franklin County Nursing Home, and more recently the Highland Nursing Home, where she worked for 13 years. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and greatly enjoyed caring for others as a nurse.

Stephanie is survived by her children, Felicia LaFave of Bangor, Ashley Esseltine of Malone, Kady Grow of Massena , and Lee LaFleur, Jr. of Massena and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her parents, Stephen Sr. and Sheila of Malone; her sisters, Shantell Smith of Malone and Sharla Yelle of Malone; and her brother, Stephen Allen, Jr. of Moira; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Keith Smith.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held in Malone later.

