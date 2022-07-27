Washed away road worries Nicholville residents

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A section of road in the Nicholville area is washed away, along River Street.

Residents and Town of Hopkinton officials know it’s dangerous - and the fix could be complicated.

Meantime, the road is frustrating.

“They’re waiting for quotes and this and that, and they have no plans for us should the road continue to cave.”

That’s what Nicholville resident Jolene Nichols says.

She lives on River Street and says since mid-June, part of the road has been washed out.

That washed out section goes 60 feet straight down to the St. Regis River.

“We have to drive on a neighbor’s lawn, and we have to go really slow and like when it rains my children are--i mean its our only in and out way. They’re afraid of what if the road gives,” Nichols said Wednesday.

Part of the road washed away June 23.

Nearly a month later, July 18, the Hopkinton town board held an emergency meeting on what to do with the road.

Town Supervisor Susan Wood says the town is working with contractors - and what she described is complicated..

“One of the issues we have is that National Grid needs to come in and look at the power lines because the equipment, the way the reach is on the equipment - it would hit the powerlines, so we have to look and see if those need to be removed,” she said.

“Another thing is the trees on the bank need to be cut because they are pulling the bank down. So we had to contact a tree company who also cannot come in and do anything until the powerlines are moved.”

According to Hopkinton Highway Department Superintendent Jim Boardway, both the town and New York State need to work on the road.

“Some of that is on town property and some of it here is on state property so its a mixture,” he said.

“Until just recently we had become aware of what’s wrong over here is a little more extensive than we thought.”

Boardway says that with the amount of rain that has occurred within the past few weeks alone its only a matter of time before the entire roadway gets washed out.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.