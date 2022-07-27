Watertown Rapids defeat Utica Blue Sox

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were back home at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Tuesday night, playing host to Utica in game two of their home and home series.

The Rapids were looking to bounce back from an 11-1 loss to the Blue Sox Monday night that snapped their two-game win streak.

Top of the fifth: the Blue Sox take the lead. Josh Ruiz uncorks a wild pitch that allows Daedrick Call to score. Utica is on top 1-0.

Still in the fifth it’s Lukas Schramm with the shot to left field that goes off the wall for a double that brings in Ryan Maka. The Blue Sox up their lead to 2-0.

Bottom five, the Rapids cut the Blue Sox lead in half. Brett Myers singles back up the middle. Connor Maxwell checks in and it’s 2-1 Blue Sox.

Owen Parliament had an RBI single in the 10th inning for the Rapids’ 5-4 win over Utica.

The Rapids’ record improved to 19-23. They face Newark at home Wednesday night. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.