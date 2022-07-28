WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara B. Burnup, 90, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022 at her home.

She was born on February 9, 1932 in Evans Mills, NY, daughter of Carlton and Iva (Hawn) Beebe. Barbara graduated from Evans Mills High School in 1949 and went on to graduate from the Watertown School of Commerce in 1950.

Barbara worked as a bank teller for Marine Midland Bank in Evans Mills for over 30 years, retiring in 1994.

She married Francis R. Burnup on June 7, 1980 at St. Andrews Shared Ministry in Evans Mills. The couple resided in Black River until moving to Watertown in 1986.

Barbara was an active member of St. Andrews Shared Ministry in Evans Mills and a member of the YWCA senior aquatic class. She loved to play cards and previously played in a weekly bridge group that she loved.

Among her survivors are her daughter and son in law, Lynn M. (Roger) Hilligas, Chaumont, NY; two sons and their wives, Scott A. (Cathy) Hebert, San Angelo, TX and Patrick J (Mary) Hebert, Evans Mills, NY; a daughter in law, Pam Hebert, Harrisville, NY and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved son, Paul M. Hebert; her husband, Francis Burnup; a brother, Robert Beebe and three sisters, Virginia Swift, Lucille Neale and Anne Martusewicz.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Barbara’s wish was to donate her body to SUNY Upstate Medical University Anatomical Gift Program.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:30am at the St Andrews Shared Ministry Church, 8520 Leray Street, Evans Mills, NY.

Donations may be made to St. Andrews Shared Ministry or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

