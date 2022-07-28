Clara B. Shettleton, 95, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Clara B. Shettleton, 95, formerly of the Van Brocklin Road in Carthage, died Wednesday, July 27,2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Clara was born January 9,1927 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Amos and Albena (Ducey) Trombley. She married Kenneth L. Shettleton on September 28,1946 at the First Baptist Church Parsonage in Carthage. Kenneth died on April 16, 2013. She worked at the former Woolworth’s Store in Carthage, Taggert’s Mill in West Carthage and as a janitor for the Carthage Central School District, many years ago.

She enjoyed music and singing, sitting on her porch, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons: Kevin (Tina) Shettleton of Carthage and Howard Shettleton of Black River, three grandchildren, Tammy Mayer, Amanda Shettleton and Brandon Shettleton, one sister: Shirley Minkler of Watertown and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a grandson, Jason Shettleton, two brothers, Amos and Donald Trombley and three sisters, Leona Moore, Beverly Myers and Mildred Bylow.

Funeral services will be held 1:30pm on Saturday, July 30 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage with Rev. Frances Hemstreet officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening, July 29 from 5-8pm at the funeral home.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.